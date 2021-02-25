Matrix Trust Co Trims Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Matrix Trust Co cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,963 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 19.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Matrix Trust Co owned 0.29% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $69,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,839 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,871,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,409,000 after acquiring an additional 505,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,804,000 after acquiring an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,918,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,257,000 after buying an additional 230,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,851,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after buying an additional 745,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,504. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $38.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

