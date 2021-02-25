MATRRIX Energy Technologies (CVE:MXX) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of MATRRIX Energy Technologies (CVE:MXX) were up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 81,224 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 80,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.80 million and a P/E ratio of -16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75.

About MATRRIX Energy Technologies (CVE:MXX)

MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc provides horizontal and directional drilling equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Directional Drilling and Land Based Contract Drilling. The company als offers oilfield services in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

