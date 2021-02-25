Matryx (MTX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $173,893.00

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Matryx has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One Matryx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Matryx has a market cap of $1.59 million and $173,893.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00054937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.42 or 0.00735544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00030795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00036447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00041415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Matryx Token Profile

MTX is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

