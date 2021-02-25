Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,821,485.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $3,939,875.85.

On Thursday, January 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $4,382,005.25.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,202,848.55.

On Thursday, December 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $4,249,995.05.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total value of $4,270,425.20.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,532,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,063. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.89 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

