Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $3,939,875.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 25th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,821,485.75.
- On Thursday, January 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $4,382,005.25.
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,202,848.55.
- On Thursday, December 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $4,249,995.05.
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total transaction of $4,270,425.20.
Shares of NYSE NET traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.72. 4,532,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of -183.89 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $95.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $1,955,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $4,017,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $2,331,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
