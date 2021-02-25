Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $3,939,875.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,821,485.75.

On Thursday, January 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $4,382,005.25.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,202,848.55.

On Thursday, December 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $4,249,995.05.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total transaction of $4,270,425.20.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.72. 4,532,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of -183.89 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $95.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $1,955,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $4,017,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $2,331,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

