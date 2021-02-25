MAX Exchange Token Trading 28.2% Higher This Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $338,338.34 and approximately $148,459.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,684.64 or 0.99997130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00039170 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.64 or 0.00468210 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.19 or 0.00861795 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.10 or 0.00298063 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00127043 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002141 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

