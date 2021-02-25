Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s previous close.

MAXR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $8,240,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,245,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,289,000. Finally, FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

