Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Down 17%

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) dropped 17% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.27 and last traded at $29.64. Approximately 1,147,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 682,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

MAXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

