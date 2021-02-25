MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $546,952.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,013,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $135,610.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,482 shares of company stock worth $3,363,261 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXL stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

