Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.86

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and traded as high as $4.18. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 75,904 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Mazda Motor had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Mazda Motor Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

