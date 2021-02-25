Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.86

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and traded as high as $4.18. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 75,904 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65.
About Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)
Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.
See Also: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.