MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.23

MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.23 and last traded at C$16.99, with a volume of 17327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.85.

The company has a market capitalization of C$419.00 million and a PE ratio of 13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.80.

MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.