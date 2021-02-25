MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.80

MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.80 and traded as high as C$16.87. MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) shares last traded at C$16.85, with a volume of 76,889 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.65. The company has a market cap of C$416.65 million and a PE ratio of 13.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.80.

About MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

