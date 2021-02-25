McChip Resources (CVE:MCS) Shares Gap Down to $0.70

McChip Resources Inc. (CVE:MCS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.70, but opened at C$0.64. McChip Resources shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 3,800 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 million and a PE ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.51.

About McChip Resources (CVE:MCS)

McChip Resources Inc operates in the natural resource industry in Canada. The company invests in petroleum interests in Western Canada, as well as direct and indirect interests in minerals. It holds interest in Saskatchewan Potash project located in province of Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Madsen Red Lake Gold Mines Limited and changed its name to McChip Resources Inc in May 1981.

