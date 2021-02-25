McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stake Lowered by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,497 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.91% of McGrath RentCorp worth $14,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $141,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $195,010.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,277 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $78.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $80.97.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.