McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend by 58.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years.

McGrath RentCorp stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.54. 377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,090. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $44.32 and a one year high of $80.97.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 3,072 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $195,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $286,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,165 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $141,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $510,277. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

