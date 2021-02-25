McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,311 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.19% of McKesson worth $51,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK opened at $181.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $187.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.74.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.92.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.