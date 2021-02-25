Mdex (MDX) Price Up 28.8% This Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Mdex has a total market cap of $482.36 million and $457.10 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for about $6.33 or 0.00013391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.04 or 0.00488486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00065798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00080665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00057704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00073524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.29 or 0.00461533 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.