mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.55

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.55 and traded as high as C$14.49. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$14.45, with a volume of 45,736 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The stock has a market cap of C$330.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

