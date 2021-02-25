Mears Group (LON:MER) Shares Gap Down to $167.00

Shares of Mears Group plc (LON:MER) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 167 ($2.18), but opened at GBX 161 ($2.10). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 154 ($2.01), with a volume of 53,867 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.13. The stock has a market cap of £180.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 155.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 136.09.

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; grounds maintenance services; and asset management services.

