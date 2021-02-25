Medallia (MDLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Medallia to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Medallia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $43.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $78,424.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 796,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,309,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 14,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $493,422.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,735,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,914,920 shares of company stock valued at $78,197,543.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

