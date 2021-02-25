Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Rating Increased to Buy at Bloom Burton

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bloom Burton from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
CVE:MDP opened at C$7.70 on Tuesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$1.42 and a 52 week high of C$9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.30 million and a PE ratio of -9.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.54.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
