MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP) Shares Down 4.2%

MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP) was down 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.75. Approximately 48,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 48,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MVP. Eight Capital set a C$3.50 price objective on MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$104.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

MediaValet Inc provides enterprise cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software worldwide. It offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production of rich media and other creative assets while keeping everything in sync with software-as-a-service based DAM. The company also designs mobile applications for iOS and Android devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.

