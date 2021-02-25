Medibank Private Limited (MPL.AX) (ASX:MPL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Medibank Private Limited (MPL.AX) (ASX:MPL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Medibank Private Limited (MPL.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Get Medibank Private Limited (MPL.AX) alerts:

Medibank Private Limited (MPL.AX) Company Profile

Medibank Private Limited, an integrated healthcare company, provides private health insurance and health solutions in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment offers private health insurance products, including hospital cover that provides members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which offers members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Medibank Private Limited (MPL.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medibank Private Limited (MPL.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.