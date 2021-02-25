Medibank Private Limited (MPL.AX) (ASX:MPL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Medibank Private Limited (MPL.AX) (ASX:MPL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Medibank Private Limited (MPL.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.
Medibank Private Limited (MPL.AX) Company Profile
