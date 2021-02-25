Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) CFO Sells $5,622,500.00 in Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.80. 2,534,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,504. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $148,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 199,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 153,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 62,157 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

