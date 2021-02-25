MedicCoin (MEDIC) One Day Volume Tops $249.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 35.3% against the dollar. MedicCoin has a market cap of $58,904.45 and $249.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048521 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003208 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 364.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.