Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to post $246.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.40 million. Medifast reported sales of $170.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medifast will report full-year sales of $916.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $907.30 million to $925.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medifast.

Get Medifast alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MED. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Medifast from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 315,691 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 94,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,347,000 after buying an additional 78,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,382,000 after buying an additional 67,207 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,045,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MED opened at $263.35 on Thursday. Medifast has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $279.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medifast (MED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.