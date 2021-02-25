Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Medifast worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Medifast by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Medifast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MED stock opened at $263.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.20. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $279.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.