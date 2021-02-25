MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Shares of NYSE MD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,407. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

