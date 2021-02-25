Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.
Medtronic stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.88. 4,207,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,143. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.37.
In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
