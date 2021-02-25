Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.88. 4,207,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,143. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.