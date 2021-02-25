Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $128.00 at Raymond James

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s previous close.

MDT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.88. 4,207,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.37. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,360,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $141,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.