Megacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.98 or 0.00394894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003101 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,426,747 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

