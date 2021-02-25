Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF)’s stock price dropped 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.40 and last traded at $47.61. Approximately 149,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 195,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.

MPNGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Meituan in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Meituan in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30.

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

