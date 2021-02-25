Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded by CLSA to Outperform

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.
NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.08. 253,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $20.81.
About Melco Resorts & Entertainment
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
