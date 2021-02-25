Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded by CLSA to Outperform

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.08. 253,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $20.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,327,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,628,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,148 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,046 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.5% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,223,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,619 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,947,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,320,000 after purchasing an additional 373,881 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

