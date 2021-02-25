Melon (MLN) Hits Market Cap of $57.42 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Melon token can currently be bought for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.00 or 0.00710126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00035063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00059720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Melon Profile

MLN is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

