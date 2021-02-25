Melon Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Melon token can now be purchased for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.00 or 0.00710126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00035063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00059720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003635 BTC.

About Melon

Melon is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

