Meme Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.33 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Meme has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Meme token can currently be bought for $1,551.62 or 0.03115436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $43.45 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.57 or 0.00468984 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007416 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00032509 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

Meme Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars.

