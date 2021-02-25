Menard Financial Group LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Menard Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.8% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $475.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $477.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.18. The company has a market cap of $227.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.