Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 10,191 Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Menard Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,191 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF makes up about 1.2% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Menard Financial Group LLC owned about 0.84% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5,972.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $51.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.