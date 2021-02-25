Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

MERC traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.79. 13,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,804. The company has a market cap of $974.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $14.00.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth $4,589,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

