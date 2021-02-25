Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.61 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.61 ($0.31). 194,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 490,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.70 ($0.31).

The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.91 million and a P/E ratio of -8.43.

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile (LON:MERC)

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

