Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,045 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.8% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,271,000 after acquiring an additional 538,791 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,905,000 after acquiring an additional 653,675 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,182,000 after acquiring an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $74.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,512,204. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $188.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

