Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Boosted by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

MRK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.27. 454,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,512,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $187.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

