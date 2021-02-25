Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 107.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,259 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.56% of Meridian Bioscience worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 75,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,984,000 after buying an additional 118,612 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 14,250 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $379,192.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,390.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,453 shares of company stock worth $4,859,064. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.