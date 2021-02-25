Meridian Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $585,759.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 62.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $585,759.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00071402 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003098 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 294.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars.

