Merit Medical Systems’ (MMSI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $56.46 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. Research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after buying an additional 36,122 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after buying an additional 143,739 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after buying an additional 2,414,401 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,618,000 after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 945,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after buying an additional 37,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

