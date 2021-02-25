Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.84-1.98 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.84-$1.98 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,085. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

