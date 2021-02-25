Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $56.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $61.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

