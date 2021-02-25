Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Trading Down 7%

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) shares traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.68 and last traded at $29.75. 597,942 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 555,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $395,925.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 9,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $256,552.02. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,274. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 117.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 209.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

