Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MRSN opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,839,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,198 shares of company stock worth $404,897 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRSN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

