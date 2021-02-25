Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Mesa Air Group posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 820%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MESA. Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

MESA stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $475.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $13.79.

In other Mesa Air Group news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $30,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,517.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $66,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,885 shares of company stock worth $2,508,217 in the last ninety days. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.